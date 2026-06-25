Youth Union Congress focuses on building generation of youth with resilience

Delegates vote at the congress on June 24. (Photo: SGGP)

The 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2026–2031 term opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 24, bringing together nearly 800 outstanding delegates representing more than 21.6 million union members and young people nationwide.

Speaking at the first working session of the congress, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Bui Quang Huy emphasized that under the action slogan “Resilience and Self-Reliance – Innovation and Pioneering Spirit – Aspiration to Contribute – Mastering the Future,” the congress is tasked with reviewing and evaluating the Youth Union’s work and youth movements during the 2022–2026 term, while formulating objectives, tasks, and solutions for Youth Union activities and youth movements in the new term.

A key objective is to nurture a new generation of Vietnamese youth with revolutionary ideals, patriotism, resilience, ambition, strong moral values, broad knowledge, good physical fitness, and a deep appreciation of Vietnam’s cultural identity.

During its first working session, the congress elected the Presidium, the Secretariat, and the Delegate Eligibility Verification Committee; approved the congress agenda and working regulations; adopted the report on delegates’ eligibility; and heard the Political Report, the review report of the 12th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and the report on amendments and supplements to the Youth Union Charter.

The congress elected the 13th Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. With 100 percent approval of the personnel proposal, delegates elected 119 members to the 13th Central Committee out of the 123 positions envisaged in the approved plan. The remaining four positions will be filled during the term. Following the election, the newly elected 13th Central Committee convened its first plenary meeting.

Delegates also took part in thematic discussion forums on a range of key issues, including fostering a generation of Vietnamese youth that is self-reliant, confident, resilient, and proud of the nation; empowering young people to take the lead in science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation; promoting youth entrepreneurship, career development, and contributions to national economic growth; enhancing the readiness of Vietnamese youth for international integration; and renewing the content and methods of Youth Union activities.

At the forum “Vietnamese Youth Taking the Lead in Science and Technology Development, Innovation and Digital Transformation,” delegates said that the digital transformation journey still faces numerous challenges, as some agencies and units have yet to take decisive action, resources for science and technology remain insufficient, and support measures for young people’s start-up activities have not fully tapped into the great potential of the younger generation. In particular, the digital divide between urban areas and remote, mountainous regions remains a major concern.

Contributing to the forum, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Ngo Minh Hai, said that institutions and policies need to create the most favorable conditions for young people to engage more deeply and achieve breakthroughs in research, particularly in science, technology, and innovation. The young workforce must be comprehensively developed in terms of qualities and capabilities to meet increasingly higher demands from practical realities.

By Bich Quyen, Ha Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh