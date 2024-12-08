National

Deputy Minister of Construction works with Kien Giang on urban development

SGGP

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung on December 7 had a working session with the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province regarding urban development in Rach Gia City and Phu Quoc City.

PQ.jpg
Phu Quoc Island continues to uphold its orientation as a national and international ecological tourism center. (Illustrative photo: Quoc Binh)

During the working session, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province Giang Thanh Khoa submitted the urban classification proposal to consider and appraise Rach Gia City as a Grade I urban area of Kien Giang Province.

After receiving feedback from the Ministry of Construction, the local authorities will finalize the proposal and submit it to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung urged the local authorities to complete the proposal, review the population data in administrative units, and add information about public facilities in the province.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Kien Giang Province’s Grade I urban areas Rach Gia City and Phu Quoc City Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung urban development

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn