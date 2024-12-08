Deputy Minister of Construction works with Kien Giang on urban development

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung on December 7 had a working session with the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province regarding urban development in Rach Gia City and Phu Quoc City.

Phu Quoc Island continues to uphold its orientation as a national and international ecological tourism center. (Illustrative photo: Quoc Binh)

During the working session, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Kien Giang Province Giang Thanh Khoa submitted the urban classification proposal to consider and appraise Rach Gia City as a Grade I urban area of Kien Giang Province.

After receiving feedback from the Ministry of Construction, the local authorities will finalize the proposal and submit it to the Prime Minister for consideration and approval.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung urged the local authorities to complete the proposal, review the population data in administrative units, and add information about public facilities in the province.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong