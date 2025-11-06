National

Deputy Minister inspects typhoon Kalmaegi response efforts in Quang Ngai

SGGP

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, on November 5, conducted an inspection in Quang Ngai Province to assess local preparedness and response efforts for typhoon Kalmaegi.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep conducts an on-site inspection of fishing vessel anchorage and shelter arrangements at Tinh Hoa Port in Dong Son Commune, Quang Ngai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Reporting to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment, Director of the Quang Ngai Department of Agriculture and Environment, Ho Trong Phuong, said that more than 6,000 fishing vessels in Quang Ngai have been called back to designated anchorages to take shelter from the approaching storm.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep emphasized that typhoon No. 13 is a powerful and fast-moving storm with a wide area of impact. He urged Quang Ngai Province to evacuate residents in coastal areas as well as all households living in homes with corrugated iron roofs.

Regarding reservoir safety, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep noted that the current inter-reservoir operation procedures remain problematic. The Government has authorized the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to direct local authorities to manage reservoir operations based on real-time conditions, rather than waiting for procedural revisions.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Hoang Hiep, all hydropower and irrigation reservoirs in Quang Ngai with flood-regulating functions must release as much water as possible in preparation for the incoming storm. In principle, these reservoirs are responsible for reducing flood peaks downstream. He emphasized that the province should direct all hydropower and irrigation reservoirs responsible for flood regulation in the Tra Khuc River basin to the east and the Sa San River basin to the west to be fully prepared to receive stormwater and mitigate flooding in downstream areas.

The Vice Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Industry and Trade to work closely with the Department of Agriculture and Environment and relevant agencies to promptly coordinate reservoir releases at hydropower and irrigation plants, as more storms and floods are expected between now and the end of the year.

By Nguyen Trang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Typhoon Kalmaegi response efforts Quang Ngai

