Deputy Foreign Minister meets int’l journalists covering 14th Party Congress

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on January 19 met with a delegation of foreign journalists from newspapers of communist parties, political parties holding important positions in their countries, media outlets of the overseas Vietnamese community, and international news agencies who have come to Vietnam to cover the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang welcomes journalists and updates them on a number of achievements Vietnam has attained in recent years. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Welcoming and thanking the journalists for coming to Vietnam on this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang emphasised that the 14th Congress holds special historical significance, marking a major turning point in the country’s development, as it not only reviews and assesses the achievements of 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), but also defines goals, vision, and major policy decisions to lead Vietnam into a new era of development.

She noted that in the context of a rapidly changing, complex, and unpredictable regional and global situations in 2025, Vietnam, under the leadership of the Party, has achieved important and breakthrough progress, particularly in institutional reform. This includes the issuance of nine strategic resolutions in key development areas, the rearrangement of development space and administrative boundaries, and the implementation of a two-tier local administration model. Vietnam continues to stand out in the region, with its economy reaching over US$510 billion, growth exceeding 8 percent, per capita income approaching US$5,000, exports hitting a record US$800 billion, and more than 20 million international tourist arrivals. National defence and security remain firmly safeguarded, while Vietnam’s international standing continues to be strengthened and enhanced.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and representatives of media agencies at the meeting. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

She stressed that these achievements have been widely reported by international media and have contributed to shaping a positive image of Vietnam globally. In this spirit, the deputy minister directed relevant units of the ministry to create the most favourable conditions for foreign journalists to carry out their work during the congress, so as to convey its messages and outcomes to the international community in a positive, comprehensive, and objective manner.

Representatives of international media organisations and overseas Vietnamese press outlets thanked Vietnam for the warm reception and expressed their honour at being able to witness the vibrant atmosphere among the Vietnamese people and to report on this major political event.

They highly praised Vietnam’s achievements after 40 years of Renewal as vivid proof of the Party’s sound leadership, and reaffirmed their commitment to providing accurate and objective coverage of the congress, helping spread messages of peace, friendship, and social progress to global audiences.

Vietnamplus