Delisted stocks surge despite market decline

The market recorded its second consecutive decline following the holiday break, driven by weak liquidity.

Notably, two stocks—HNG of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC (HAGL Agrico) and HBC of Hoa Binh Construction Company—posted strong gains (HNG hit its ceiling price and HBC rose 5.5 percent) during their final trading session on the HOSE before being delisted on September 6.

The stock market on September 5 saw a tug-of-war. The VN-Index temporarily closed the morning session with a gain of nearly 3 points. However, in the afternoon session, a sudden surge in selling pressure at the end of the trading session caused the VN-Index to reverse course, falling nearly 8 points, breaking below the 1,270-point mark, with red dominating the market.

In the real estate sector, aside from HBC hitting its ceiling price, and VHM and VIC rising by nearly 3 percent, most stocks plummeted. Specifically, PDR fell 2.46 percent, DXG 1.89 percent, DIG 2.14 percent, IDC 1.99 percent, CEO 1.81 percent, NLG 2.14 percent, and KBC 1.14 percent.

Banking stocks were also flooded in red, with MBB going down 1.84 percent, STB losing 1.66 percent, VPB weakening 1.08 percent, and TCB, CTG, ACB, VCB, HDB, TPB, LPB, and VIB sliding by nearly 1 percent.

The securities sector experienced widespread drops, though the losses were modest. VCI declined by 1.96 percent, FTS retreated by 1.81 percent, and SSI, VIX, BSI, ORS, BVS, and AGR each devalued by nearly 1 percent.

Similarly, steel and consumer goods stocks saw negative trading with NKG plunging by 3.04 percent, HSG sinking by 1.97 percent, HPG reducing by nearly 1 percent; MWG cutting by 1.74 percent, TNG shrinking by 2.26 percent, TCM slashing by 2.34 percent, and PNJ lowering by 1.09 percent.

By the end of the trading session, the VN-Index diminished by 7.59 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,268.21, with 285 stocks falling, 118 rising, and 75 standing still. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also dropped by 1.18 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 234.96, with 95 stocks decreasing, 62 increasing, and 59 remaining unchanged. While liquidity improved, it remained low, with the total trading value on HOSE at approximately VND16.6 trillion, up VND1.1 trillion from the previous session.

Foreign investors continued to sell off heavily for the second consecutive session on HOSE, with a net sell value of nearly VND684 billion. The top three stocks with the highest net purchases were FPT, with nearly VND272 billion, HPG, with nearly VND93 billion, and VPB, with nearly VND89 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan