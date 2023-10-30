Delegation of national political academy visits France

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) paid a working visit to and took part in a refresher course in France from October 23 to 28.

The course on leadership studies and transformation of public administration, held at the National Institute of Public Service (INSP) of France, was under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2019 - 2023 between the two sides.

Speaking at a meeting with the INSP’s international cooperation department, HCMA Deputy Director Duong Trung Y highly valued the recent cooperation programs and exchanges, which have been carried out in various formats such as exchanging experts, holding online or in-person training courses, and organizing specialized workshops.

The two sides agreed to sign a cooperation MoU for the next period in the coming time. On this occasion, the HCMA delegation visited and had a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in France.

Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang applauded the cooperation between the HCMA and INSP, which are prestigious training institutes for senior officials of the two countries and also formed a special model of education-training cooperation, helping enhance the Vietnam - France strategic partnership, which turns 10 this year.