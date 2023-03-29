Defense Minister meets with RoK Prime Minister in Seoul

Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo hosted a reception in Seoul on March 29 for Vietnamese Minister of National Defense Gen. Phan Van Giang on his official visit to the RoK.

Han said the visit holds special significance as the two countries just upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last December.

He stressed that his country considers Vietnam one of its most important partners in the region; and hopes to expand bilateral relations in diplomacy and economics, and to continue strengthening defence ties, particularly in defence industry.

He also proposed the Vietnamese Government support the RoK in hosting the Busan Expo 2030.

For his part, Gen. Giang affirmed that Vietnam always treasures its all-round cooperation with the RoK.

Informing the host of outcomes of his talks with his Korean counterpart, Giang said that the two sides had agreed on measures to further step up defence cooperation to be commensurate with the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Vietnamese minister expressed his hope that the Government and relevant agencies of the RoK will help Vietnam address post-war consequences.

He also said he hopes PM Han will continue support for the two defence ministries’ substantive and effective collaboration.

During his stay in the East Asian nation, Gen. Giang also visited Hanwha Group.