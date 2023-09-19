Decree amending regulations on foreign workers’ employment issued

The decree supplements a number of articles of its Decree No. 152 dated 2020 stipulating regulations for foreigners working in Vietnam and foreign individuals’ and organizations’ recruitment and management of Vietnamese nationals in the country.

As per the new decree, at least 15 days before the starting date of a foreign worker's employment, an employer (except for contractors) must submit a report to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) or Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of localities involved. The report clarifies the employer’s demand for the occupation whose requirements are yet to be met by Vietnamese workers.

Changes regarding a foreign employee’s position, job title, form of work, location, and number must also be reported to the above agencies at least 15 days before their starting dates.

The agencies are required to send back written approval or disapproval accordingly within 10 working days.

From January 1, 2024, the announcement for recruitment of Vietnamese workers in positions expected to recruit foreign workers will be made on the online portal of the MoLISA or of centrally-run cities’ and provinces’ employment service centres.