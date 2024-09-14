Dead, missing toll continues increasing, reaching 345 in Northern Vietnam

The number of fatalities and missing persons due to typhoon Yagi and subsequent heavy rains, flooding and landslides has kept increasing in the Northern region to hit 345 including 262 dead and 83 missing as of September 14 morning.

Many missing people in Lang Nu Hamlet in Phuc Khanh Commune, Bao Yen District, Lao Cai Province have not been found yet. Rescuers along with sniffer dogs have been mobilized for the search. (Photo: Hoang Phuong)



As reported by the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lao Cai Province was the hardest hit with 172 deaths, followed by Yen Bai Province with 55 deaths, Cao Bang Province with 52 and Quang Ninh Province with 25.

Regarding infrastructure, 168,253 houses were ravaged, along with many schools, offices and other public facilities being inundated. Additionally, 73,248 houses have been inundated, primarily in the Northern mountainous provinces of Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang and Lang Son.

Trucks for aid distribution from Binh Phuoc Province arrive in the Northern localities to support flood-hit people.

In addition to infrastructure devastation, the agricultural sector has also suffered from significant damage, with 183,394 hectares of rice and 44,071 hectares of crops being inundated, primarily in Hai Phong, Hanoi and Bac Giang.

People receive food supplies while the floodwater has not receded yet.

Thousands of livestock and aquaculture farming in the Northern localities have been swept away, making people's lives extremely difficult.

Local authorities have been urgently reviewing and summarizing additional damage reports to provide timely relief measures.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong