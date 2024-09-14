Dead, missing toll continues increasing, reaching 345 in Northern Vietnam

As reported by the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lao Cai Province was the hardest hit with 172 deaths, followed by Yen Bai Province with 55 deaths, Cao Bang Province with 52 and Quang Ninh Province with 25.
Regarding infrastructure, 168,253 houses were ravaged, along with many schools, offices and other public facilities being inundated. Additionally, 73,248 houses have been inundated, primarily in the Northern mountainous provinces of Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang and Lang Son.
In addition to infrastructure devastation, the agricultural sector has also suffered from significant damage, with 183,394 hectares of rice and 44,071 hectares of crops being inundated, primarily in Hai Phong, Hanoi and Bac Giang.
Thousands of livestock and aquaculture farming in the Northern localities have been swept away, making people's lives extremely difficult.
Local authorities have been urgently reviewing and summarizing additional damage reports to provide timely relief measures.