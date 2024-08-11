Dead dairy cows on farms in Lam Dong Province on rise

Over the past ten days after the outbreak of diarrhea, Lam Dong Province has recorded at least 193 dead dairy cows and over 4,400 sick cows following the vaccination for lumpy skin disease.

As of August 10 afternoon, the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued guidelines for treating diarrhea in and caring for dairy cows. Besides, the department recommends people to use immune-boosting drugs, heart rate-controlling medications, Vitamin C and multi-vitamins to support cows and calves previously vaccinated for lumpy skin disease or other vaccines.

Previously, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien paid an on-site inspection at the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to give instructions to prevent and control the current diarrhea outbreak in Duc Trong and Don Duong districts.

During the inspection, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien urged both centrally-run and local agencies to promptly carry out measures to treat the diarrhea- infected livestock, thereby minimizing damage, preventing the spread of the disease and ensuring environmental hygiene.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGG) Newspaper, since late July after receiving the NAVET-LPVAC vaccine from NAVETCO, the first dairy cows in districts of Duc Trong and Don Duong refused to eat, milk levels dip and their health was poor, eventually died for about seven to ten days.

Residents said that other cows on the same farm without injection with this vaccine remained healthy.

Amid the situation, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee issued an urgent directive for local authorities to strictly monitor and control quarantine and slaughter processes, and prevent and control the trade and transportation or slaughter of diseased or sick livestock in the disease-affected areas.

