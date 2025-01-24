Dau Giay - Tan Phu Expressway investment cut by VND500 billion

The Ministry of Transport has approved adjustments to the financial plan for the Dau Giay - Tan Phu Expressway construction project (phase 1) under the PPP model, reducing costs by nearly VND500 billion compared to the original plan.

The revised total investment capital, including contingency costs, is estimated at over VND8.49 trillion. Of this amount, the investor's contribution is more than VND7.19 trillion, comprising nearly VND1.44 trillion in equity, roughly VND5.32 trillion in loans, and over VND441 billion in loan interest during construction. State funding accounts for approximately VND1.3 trillion. The projected payback period is 16 years, 11 months, and 21 days.

Initially, the Dau Giay - Tan Phu Expressway was approved with a total investment of over VND8.98 trillion, including more than VND7.68 trillion raised by the investor and around VND1.3 trillion in State capital. The payback period through toll collection was estimated at 18 years, 2 months, and 11 days.

This expressway, spanning over 60 kilometers, is being developed under the PPP model. It starts at the intersection with National Highway No.1, connecting to the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway in Dau Giay Town, Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province, and ends at the intersection with National Highway No.20, connecting to the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway in Phu Trung Commune, Tan Phu District, Dong Nai Province.

Phase 1 of the project is designed to meet expressway standards, with four lanes and a roadbed width of 17 meters. Upon full completion, the expressway will have four lanes and a roadbed width of 24.75 meters. Construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan