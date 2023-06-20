Police arrest 74 suspects, seize 1,199 bullets in Dak Lak gun attack

Police nabbed 74 suspects and seized 1,199 bullets and many weapons in a gun attack on the headquarters of the communal People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur in Dak Lak Province.

The information was provided by Major General Le Vinh Quy, Director of the Public Security Department of Dak Lak on June 20.

Right after the incident, under the direction of the Ministry of Public Security, the Police of Dak Lak Province synchronously and persistently deployed measures to pursue relevant suspects, thereby strictly handling them following the law and bringing local people's lives, security and order situation back to normal.

Currently, the provincial police continue to investigate, review and pursue the remaining suspects.

On the same day, Major General Le Vinh Quy sent a thank-you letter to all the people for their support in chasing the suspects.

Previously, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that a group of unidentified people used guns to attack the headquarters of the communal People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur in the early morning of June 11, killing four police officers, two communal leaders and three people, and injuring two police officers.