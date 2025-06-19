Dak Lak, Phu Yen propose $1.13 billion expressway project

Dak Lak and Phu Yen have jointly submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to build the Phu Yen–Dak Lak Expressway with an estimated investment of VND29.6 trillion.

National Highway 29 serves as the main link between Phu Yen and Dak Lak provinces but is deteriorating and no longer meets socio-economic development needs.

The provinces of Dak Lak and Phu Yen have jointly submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister to build the Phu Yen–Dak Lak Expressway under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and a BOT contract, with total investment estimated at VND29.6 trillion (US$1.13 billion).

The 122-kilometer expressway is expected to link the North–South Expressway East in Phu Yen Province with National Highway 14 in Dak Lak Province, featuring four lanes and a construction timeline from 2025 to 2029.

Envisioned as a strategic East–West economic corridor, the route would enhance connectivity between the Central Highlands and the South Central Coast, integrating transport infrastructure such as seaports, dry ports, airports, border gates, economic zones, and industrial parks. The project is part of Vietnam’s national road network development plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050.

Currently, National Highway 29 serves as the main link between the two provinces but is deteriorating and no longer meets socio-economic development needs. Authorities have emphasized the urgency of the project, especially as the two provinces are expected to merge into a new Dak Lak Province by 2025 under a National Assembly resolution.

The two provincial governments have asked the Prime Minister to approve rescheduling the project to commence before 2030, authorize PPP implementation, and allocate central budget funding in the 2026–2030 medium-term plan.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan