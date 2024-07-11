Travel

Da Nang’s rooms with fireworks views get snapped up

Many hotels in the downtown area of the central coastal city of Da Nang claimed that they were fully booked when a growing number of visitors came to the city for the upcoming final night of the 2024 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF).

Da Nang City receives a sharp increase in visitor numbers for the upcoming final night of the 2024 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF). (Photo: SGGP)

Rooms at hotels from three to five stars have been sold out, especially accommodation facilities near the Han River with special viewing seats for firework displays.

Ms. Ha Thuy Trang, from Ho Chi Minh City, said that she booked hotel rooms for her family in June. However, room prices have doubled compared to normal days. Rooms in that price range of VND600,000 (US$23.4) – VND1 million (US$39) per night were not available. The prices will increase even more or there won’t be any room available for late bookings.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Dat, an executive director of a hotel chain in Da Nang City said that the room occupancy rate reached 50 percent before and after July 13, and achieved 99 percent on the final night of the 2024 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF).

Mr. Cao Tri Dung, Chairman of the Da Nang Tourism Association, said that the city’s accommodation establishments have planned to provide additional rooms to receive a sharp increase in visitor numbers. Therefore, there are still rooms available on the final night.

According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, the total number of tourists in the accommodation facilities in the first three nights of the 2024 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) was 198,257, up 11.7 percent compared to the DIFF 2023.

The final night of the 2024 Da Nang International Firework Festival (DIFF) themed “Made of Young Generation” between Chinese and Finnish teams will take place on July 13.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh

