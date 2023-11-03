Da Nang to become big socio-economic center

The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

Specifically, the city’s annual economic growth is set at 9.5-10 percent, even 12 percent by 2030, with agriculture, forestry-fishery up 2.5-3 percent and services, up 9.5-10 percent.

Agriculture-forestry-fishery will make up about 1-2 percent of the local economic structure; industry-construction, 29-30 percent; and services, 61-62 percent. The city’s per capita GRDP will stand at around US$8,000-8,500.

Da Nang will focus on seven main tasks, including economic restructuring and growth model reform; speeding up the growth of the industrial sector, especially high-tech and IT; optimizing intrinsic force and geographical advantages to boost services, particularly tourism, transportation, and warehouse, thus turning it into a national center of tourism, transportation, logistics, and seaport by 2030; developing the city into an international financial center of the regional scale; accelerating agricultural restructuring; urban development planning based on international standards and development principles of a modern city; and ensuring the effective use of natural resources, environmental protection, and climate change response.

The plan sets out some development breakthroughs such as innovation, a knowledge-based economy, and comprehensive digital transformation. Da Nang will also carry forward the role of different economic sectors, mobilize all resources to create breakthroughs in socio-economic infrastructure construction, streamline administrative procedures and improve the business environment, issue special mechanisms and policies to facilitate its construction and development, and contribute to the development in the central and Central Highlands regions and the country, and raise the quality of human resources.

By 2050, Da Nang is projected to become a big, eco-, smart, and sustainable urban area, an international tourism and convention center, as well as a national center of high-tech, IT and innovation, international finance, and a liveable city of Asian standards.

To that end, Da Nang will continue to take tourism as an economic spearhead with priority given to luxurious products and services; reduce land and labor-intensive industries with low added values, limit and gradually eliminate those that cause environmental pollution; and promote technology and knowledge-intensive and environmentally friendly sectors with high values.

Its processing and manufacturing sector is expected to expand more than 12 percent annually.