Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Dong Thap receive nearly 20,000 tourists on New Year holidays

The central coastal city of Da Nang received more than 2,000 visitors and 781 crew members sailing on the Westerdam, one of Holland America Line's Vista class cruise ships, that docked at the central coastal city on January 2.

Tourists came from the Netherlands, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Hungary, Canada, the US, South Korea, Australia and others.

According to Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang City Tan Van Vuong, the city is expected to receive 45 cruise ships bringing more than 40,000 visitors this year.

High-spending cruise ship tourists are an important source market of visitors in the city. Therefore, Da Nang will strengthen promotional programs and renewal of tourist products to improve travelers’ experience, he added.

Director of the Tourism Department of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang said that the province welcomed a total number of more than 120,000 visitors during the New Year holidays and earned a revenue of VND369 billion (US$15.1 million) from tourism. Of those, around 88,209 travelers visited Phu Quoc City, including 15,029 international tourists. Tourist attractions and entertainment areas received 52,774 visitors. Around 35,435 holidaymakers stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments.

The first edition of the ornamental flower festival in Sa Dec City of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap that took place from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024, saw a total number of about 140,000 tourists, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the province Vo Thi Binh said.

The revenue from tourism reached VND65 billion (US$2.65 million). Accommodation facilities, food and drinks services operated at full capacity.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh