Travel

Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Dong Thap receive nearly 20,000 tourists on New Year holidays

SGGP

The central coastal city of Da Nang received more than 2,000 visitors and 781 crew members sailing on the Westerdam, one of Holland America Line's Vista class cruise ships, that docked at the central coastal city on January 2.

z5031419181451-78cb23b6361a8da686b8411e83188bd7-6387jpg-1217.jpg
The central coastal city of Da Nang receives more than 2,000 visitors and 781 crew members sailing on the Westerdam cruise ship on January 2. (Photo:SGGP)

Tourists came from the Netherlands, the UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Hungary, Canada, the US, South Korea, Australia and others.

According to Deputy Director of the Tourism Department of Da Nang City Tan Van Vuong, the city is expected to receive 45 cruise ships bringing more than 40,000 visitors this year.

High-spending cruise ship tourists are an important source market of visitors in the city. Therefore, Da Nang will strengthen promotional programs and renewal of tourist products to improve travelers’ experience, he added.

Director of the Tourism Department of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang said that the province welcomed a total number of more than 120,000 visitors during the New Year holidays and earned a revenue of VND369 billion (US$15.1 million) from tourism. Of those, around 88,209 travelers visited Phu Quoc City, including 15,029 international tourists. Tourist attractions and entertainment areas received 52,774 visitors. Around 35,435 holidaymakers stayed overnight at tourist accommodation establishments.

The first edition of the ornamental flower festival in Sa Dec City of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap that took place from December 30, 2023, to January 1, 2024, saw a total number of about 140,000 tourists, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the province Vo Thi Binh said.

The revenue from tourism reached VND65 billion (US$2.65 million). Accommodation facilities, food and drinks services operated at full capacity.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Da Nang Phu Quoc Dong Thap New Year holidays Westerdam Cruise ship

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn