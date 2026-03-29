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Da Nang inaugurates Lien Chieu Port infrastructure, launches mega project

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Da Nang has completed key shared infrastructure at Lien Chieu Port and officially launched a large-scale container port project worth over VND45 trillion (US$1.7 billion), marking a major step toward becoming an international transshipment hub.

As of March 28, the Da Nang City People’s Committee held a ceremony to announce the completion of shared infrastructure construction at Lien Chieu Port and to kick off the comprehensive construction investment project of Lien Chieu container terminal.

The shared infrastructure project, with a total investment of over VND3.426 trillion (US$130 million), includes major components such as a 1,170-meter breakwater and seawall system; a navigation channel approximately 7.3 kilometers long and 160 meters wide, dredged to a depth of -14 meters; a six-lane access road to the port gate with a width of 30 meters; as well as synchronized electricity, water supply systems, and auxiliary facilities.

The completion of this infrastructure is expected to attract investment in port terminals, enhance the port’s capacity to accommodate large vessels, and pave the way for its development into an international transshipment port.

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Delegates attend an announcement ceremony for completion of the shared infrastructure construction at Lien Chieu Port and launch of comprehensive construction investment project of Lien Chieu container terminal.

At the event, Da Nang also officially launched the Lien Chieu container port development project, with a total estimated investment of more than VND45.268 trillion (approximately US$1.7 billion). The project will include eight container terminals and a modern technical infrastructure system designed to meet green port standards and international transshipment requirements, in line with the master plan approved by the Prime Minister.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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shared infrastructure Lien Chieu Port Da Nang City mega project container port project Lien Chieu container terminal

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