Da Nang free trade zone: Catalyst for Da Nang's logistics industry

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of the Central City of Da Nang convened a forum yesterday to discuss the potential of the Da Nang Free Trade Zone as a catalyst for the city's logistics industry.

The Da Nang Free Trade Zone is expected to be a catalyst for the city's logistics industry.

During the forum, leaders of Da Nang City noted that the National Assembly has issued the Resolution number 136/2024/QH15 on June 26, 2024 which concerns restructuring the urban government and testing certain policies and measures toward the development of the Central City.

By establishing the Da Nang Free Trade Zone, Vietnam aims to create a robust legal framework for free trade zones nationwide and secure its position as a vital hub in the global supply chain.

Forum participants emphasized the importance of four key factors for the comprehensive development of Da Nang Free Trade Zone including advanced logistics infrastructure, a supportive legal and policy environment, stringent environmental standards, and digital innovation. A well-connected and efficient infrastructure will be crucial for minimizing costs and reducing transportation times, thereby boosting the zone's competitiveness.

In addition, tax incentives and open customs mechanisms will help businesses reduce administrative procedures and facilitate international trade.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan