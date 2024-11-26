The Da Nang City Labor Federation has taken a significant step towards protecting and supporting informal workers by establishing the city's first tour guide union.

Da Nang establishes first tour guide union

The union was formed with 111 voluntary members, led by Mr. Dinh Viet Van Hai as the chairman. This milestone reflects the Da Nang City Labor Federation's commitment to fostering connections and providing support for tour guide professionals, ensuring they have an official representative organization to advocate for them in both their careers and personal matters.

Chairman Dinh Viet Van Hai highlighted the challenges currently faced by the tour guide profession. The job's inherent instability, largely influenced by seasonal tourist fluctuations and the prevalence of freelance work without social insurance, places many tour guides in Da Nang City in precarious situations, particularly when health issues arise or unforeseen circumstances occur.

Statistics from the tourism sector indicate that Da Nang presently has approximately 6,000 licensed tour guides. Nevertheless, a significant number of these individuals do not receive social insurance benefits or possess long-term job stability.

The formation of a union represents a crucial development for the tour guide community, as it facilitates the dissemination of policies, offers legal assistance, and enhances their quality of life, particularly as the tourism industry begins to recover from a challenging period.

By Phuc Van – Translated By Anh Quan