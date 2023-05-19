Da Nang calls for investment in 10 logistics center projects

The People's Committee of central Da Nang City has announced a list of logistics projects calling for investment in the period until 2030.

Specifically, the list has a total area of 212 - 235ha by 2030, and 358 - 390ha by 2050.

It includes one regional logistics center, one specialised aviation logistics centre and eight provincial logistics centres.

The Lien Chieu Port will be a regional logistics centre and is expected to have a scale of 30-35ha by 2023, and 65-70ha by 2050.

The new Kim Lien Cargo Terminal Logistics Centre will be a provincial centre, with a scale of 5 - 6ha by 2023, and 8-10ha by 2050. It provides railway logistics services to support seaports and Hoa Khanh Industry Zone.

The logistics center of Da Nang Hi-Tech Park will be a provincial center, with a scale of 3 - 5 ha by 2030, and 15-20 ha by 2050.

It provides road logistics services auxiliary air and railway logistics center, supporting Da Nang Hi-Tech Park.

The Hoa Nhon Logistics Center combined with inland ports will be a provincial center; with a scale of 40ha by 2030, and 75ha by 2050.

It provides technical services for road transport vehicles, transport brokerage services and cargo logistics services.

Logistics Center of Da Nang International Airport is a specialized aviation logistics center, the scale will be 4-5ha by 2030, and 8-10ha by 2050.

The Hoa Phuoc Logistics Centre will be a provincial center, with a scale of 5-7ha by 2030, and 10-15ha by 2050, providing storage and transportation services for wholesale markets.

The Hoa Phu Logistics Center will be a provincial center, scale of 3 - 5ha by 2030, and 5-8ha by 2050, providing road logistics services to support the connection of the East-West Economic Corridor.

The Hoa Ninh Logistics Center is a provincial center, with a scale of 20ha, providing logistics services to support Hoa Ninh Industrial Park.

The Hoa Hiep Logistics Center is a provincial center, spanning 42ha, providing logistics services to support Lien Chieu Wharf area and Da Nang International Airport.

Other logistics centers and warehouses on bypasses of highways, in industrial zones, and in clusters will have a scale of 60-70ha by 2030, and 110-120ha by 2050.

These will support centralized logistics centers; collect and distribute goods for the City and neighboring provinces.