Da Lat residents flock to fuel stations on supply fears

Several petrol stations in downtown Da Lat (Lam Dong Province) were overwhelmed as long queues of motorists waited to fill up with petrol and diesel, causing localized traffic congestion on the night of November 20.

The situation stemmed from fears of a fuel shortage after authorities imposed a ban on heavy trucks using mountain passes to enter the city.

Residents crowd Tran Phu Street in Xuan Huong - Da Lat Ward, on the night of November 20, to buy petrol.

According to initial information, at midday on November 20, the Lam Dong Department of Construction announced a ban on trucks over 3.5 tons from travelling on Ta Nung Pass (DT.725) from 2 p.m. the same day until midnight on November 23.

Following the announcement, in addition to the four gateway passes into Da Lat, which were already closed to most vehicles, the Ta Nung and Sacom passes were also closed to trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons. All vehicles entering or leaving Da Lat were required to reduce their load to be allowed through.

Although the Department of Construction issued a revised notice later that evening, many remained worried about potential fuel shortages and continued to queue for petrol and diesel.

However, fuel tankers — classified as essential-goods carriers and weighing around 40 tons when fully loaded — were effectively barred from entering central Da Lat.

That afternoon, Petrolimex Lam Dong Limited Company — the main supplier of fuel in the province — sent an urgent report to the provincial People’s Committee and the Departments of Industry and Trade and Construction, warning that fuel stocks were running critically low. The company stated that it could guarantee supplies for only two to three more days and that some stations had enough for just one day of sales.

The announcement triggered a rush on petrol stations across Da Lat, leading to severe overcrowding. Observations at outlets along Pham Ngu Lao, Tran Phu, Cach Mang Thang Tam, and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh streets showed long lines of vehicles inching forward to refuel, many spilling onto the roadway and causing traffic jams.

Da Lat residents rush to fill up amid fuel-supply fears.

Some residents even brought plastic containers to stockpile fuel, raising concerns about fire and explosion hazards.

By that evening, the Lam Dong Department of Construction issued a revised notice clarifying that trucks of 3.5 tons or more and passenger coaches with 30 seats or more would only be restricted from travelling on Ta Nung Pass at night or during heavy rain — rather than a full ban as previously announced.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Thuy Doan