Vegetable and egg prices surge sharply in Ho Chi Minh City

In Ho Chi Minh City, prices of key food items such as leafy vegetables, chicken eggs, and duck eggs have risen unusually steeply over the past two weeks.

Prices of vegetable and egg surge dramatically in Ho Chi Minh City

The city’s fresh vegetable market has witnessed record-high prices in recent days. At many traditional markets, vegetable prices have increased by an average of VND20,000 per kilogram.

For instance, at An Nhon Market in An Nhon Ward, lettuce prices have doubled from VND20,000 to over VND40,000 per kilogram; mustard greens have climbed from VND20,000 to VND30,000–VND35,000 and water spinach has jumped from VND15,000 to more than VND40,000 per kilogram.

Similar, price increase were recorded at Thach Da Market in An Hoi Tay Ward, Xom Moi Market in An Hoi Dong Ward, and Ban Co Market in Ban Co Ward, where most leafy vegetables are now 30 percent–50 percent higher than in October.

According to vendors, prolonged storms and flooding across several provinces have severely disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and a high rate of damaged produce. Nguyen Thi Le, a vendor at An Nhon Market, shared that the price hikes have made sellers uneasy adding that sellers are hesitant to buy in bulk because prices are too unstable, and customers are cutting back due to the high costs.

Representatives of major wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City such as Binh Dien, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc confirmed that vegetable shipments have dropped significantly, especially leafy greens, whose prices are now 30 percent–50 percent higher than usual, with some types doubling or even tripling in price.

Many consumers are turning to supermarkets or online platforms for their vegetable purchases to avoid steep market prices. Do Van, a resident of Vuon Lai Ward, moaned that vegetables at the market are too expensive now. She pointed out that malabar spinach used to cost about VND10,000–VND12,000 a bunch, but it’s now two to three times higher. Meanwhile, supermarkets still sell it for around VND15,000.

A stall selling fresh vegetables at An Nhon Market in An Nhon Ward of Ho Chi Minh City

Similarly, chicken egg prices in the southeastern region have also increased by VND500–VND700 an egg in recent weeks, reaching VND2,600–VND3,000 each at farms. In traditional markets, a chicken egg is now sold at VND3,500–VND4,000, while duck eggs cost VND4,000–VND4,200 each.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Statistics Office, the city’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October rose by 0.14 percent from the previous month and 3.5 percent year-on-year, with an average 4 percent increase over the past 10 months. Nine out of eleven major commodity groups saw price hikes, with food products being the most affected.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade stated that it is expanding price stabilization programs across supermarkets, convenience stores, and mobile sales points in residential areas. Under these programs, essential goods such as rice, cooking oil, eggs, poultry, and vegetables are supplied under stable contracts with producers, ensuring retail prices 5 percent–10 percent lower than those on the open market.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan