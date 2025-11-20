TOD development offers breakthrough opportunity for HCMC’s urban growth

A seminar titled ‘The journey to realizing Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) cities in Vietnam: Opportunities and Challenges’ to seek opportunities for Ho Chi Minh City’s urban growth was held on November 19.

Experts engage in discussions at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Vietnam National Real Estate Association (VNREA) and DKRA Group, the leading real estate service brand in Vietnam, in collaboration with Vietnam Television (VTV)’s VTV9 channel.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr. Nguyen Van Dinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Real Estate Association (VNREA), highlighted that 2025 marks a pivotal moment as a series of new laws, including the 2024 Land Law, the Housing Law, and the Real Estate Business Law, come into effect. He noted that this period also coincides with major cities such as Ho Chi Minh City embarking on significant restructuring, particularly in urban planning and spatial development governance.

The Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model is set to become the backbone of Vietnam’s new urban development strategy, aiming to address congestion, expand urban space, and improve long-term quality of life. To optimize resources and ensure effective implementation of TOD initiatives, Ho Chi Minh City plans to adopt a phased investment approach, focusing on key projects to generate a ripple effect.

According to Mr. Vo Huynh Tuan Kiet, Director of Residential Project Marketing at CBRE Vietnam, property prices along Metro Line 1 have risen by 50 percent to 200 percent before and after the line became operational, a trend consistent with many countries worldwide. However, he emphasized that for TOD to be truly effective, public transport connections between residential areas and stations must be synchronized to alleviate private traffic congestion.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh