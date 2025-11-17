After the storm comes a “price surge” in construction materials

From mid-2025 to the present, the construction-materials market—particularly sand, gravel, bricks, and roofing tiles—has surged sharply in price, driving up the cost of homebuilding.

The situation has been compounded by typhoon No.13 (Kalmaegi), which struck in early November and caused severe damage to infrastructure, housing, and public works across several Central provinces. The soaring demand for repairs and reconstruction has further tightened supplies, sending prices into constant “whiplash.”

A “double blow”

Typhoon No.13 inflicted heavy losses on coastal urban areas of Gia Lai Province, with total damages estimated at nearly VND6 trillion. In the aftermath, thousands of households were left with destroyed or badly damaged homes, pushing already-difficult living conditions to the brink. Yet many local construction-material suppliers reportedly hiked prices on their own, leaving residents to shoulder a “double blow.” Across coastal villages, the dominant refrain is frustration: the prices of construction materials and even generators have surged in unison.

More than ten days after the storm swept through, the landscape from downtown Quy Nhon to the communities around Thi Nai Lagoon and up along the Kon River remains desolate, with uprooted and withered trees lining the streets. In Thuan Thai Residential Group of An Nhon Dong Ward, Nguyen Van Bay, a local resident, said some materials had skyrocketed to three or four times their usual prices. Standard roofing tiles that used to cost VND8,000 each have jumped to VND20,000–30,000, while ridge tiles have soared from VND25,000 to VND80,000 apiece. “The prices are outrageous,” he said, “but if we don’t buy them, how can we repair our homes?”

Residents in communities along Thi Nai Lagoon (Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, Gia Lai Province) buy corrugated roofing sheets to repair their homes.

A similar situation has been unfolding in residential areas around Thi Nai Lagoon in Tuy Phuoc Commune. Construction worker Le Van Y said bricks had risen from VND1,800 to VND2,500 apiece; corrugated roofing sheets were up by VND10,000–15,000 per square meter; and 6/12 rebar had climbed from VND300,000 to VND380,000 per bar. “People are already suffering,” he said, “and now it’s even worse. But without materials, we can’t patch the roof.”

Mandating fair prices

Speaking with SGGP reporters, a representative of M.C., a construction-materials supplier in Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune, acknowledged that several items—such as bricks, tiles, sand, and gravel—had become scarce due to a sudden spike in demand. “Residents are right to be upset,” the representative said. “Demand for sand, gravel, bricks, and tiles has surged, and supply simply cannot keep up. But when it comes to steel and cement, we pledge to sell at the listed prices. We’re not raising them to take advantage of people after the storm.”

Local authorities and industry regulators say they are stepping up inspections and requiring suppliers to adhere strictly to price-listing rules. “We are working closely with market-surveillance forces to carry out continuous checks and to ensure businesses commit to not raising prices,” said Mr. Duong Minh Tan, Chairman of the Tuy Phuoc Dong Commune People’s Committee. “Whenever we receive specific complaints, we conduct immediate inspections and impose strict penalties.”

Mr. Le Hong Ha, Head of the Gia Lai Market Surveillance Division, said authorities had received several complaints about price hikes on generators and certain construction materials—mainly traditional tiles and roofing tiles. Market-surveillance teams have held meetings and signed nearly 400 price-compliance commitments with local suppliers. However, he noted that most complaints lacked precise business addresses, making it difficult to verify and take action.

Ha Quang Ngoc, a construction contractor based in Hiep Binh Ward, HCMC, said prices have been “jumping nonstop” in recent days. Construction sand rose by more than 40 percent per cubic meter in the fourth quarter, while aggregate rock increased from over VND400,000 per cubic meter at the start of the year to VND750,000. At times, both backfill sand and construction sand have been so scarce that “even if you have the money, there’s nothing to buy,” he said, causing multiple projects to stall. In response, HCMC People's Chairman Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong recently instructed the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies to rigorously implement the Government’s and the Ministry of Construction’s directives on managing supply-and-demand dynamics, stabilizing construction-material prices, and promptly publishing labor-cost rates, machinery-rental prices, and construction-price indices.

