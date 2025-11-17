Hanoi residents wait overnight to submit social housing applications

Hundreds of people gathered through the night hoping to secure an early spot to apply for apartments at the CT3 Kim Chung social housing project.

Many residents are waiting to submit their applications for purchasing social housing at the CT3 Kim Chung project.

According to the plan, this morning, the investor of the CT3 Kim Chung social housing project in Hanoi’s Thien Loc Commune will begin receiving applications to buy or lease-purchase units. However, from the night of November 16, large crowds had already arrived to wait for the chance to submit their documents early.

At the Thien Loc Commune Cultural and Sports Center, the designated location for receiving applications, hundreds of people gathered from the night of November 16 until the morning of November 17. Everyone hoped to secure a queue number that would allow them to submit their documents for purchasing or leasing an apartment at the project.

In the meantime, as per the investor consortium, Hanoi Housing Development and Investment Corporation along with Viglacera Corporation, only 50 application sets will be accepted each day. This restricted quota has led to concerns among numerous applicants who are anxious about potentially missing their opportunity.

Nevertheless, a spokesperson indicated that should the 50-application limit be reached ahead of schedule and there are still working hours left, further documents will be accepted.

The CT3 Kim Chung social housing project is located on land plots CT3 and CT4 of the Kim Chung New Urban Area.

The project consists of three buildings including CT3A, CT3B, CT3C, ranging from 9 to 12 floors, with a total of 1,104 apartments. A total of 929 units are classified as social housing. Among the social housing units, 589 are for sale (58.9–64 square meters), 212 are for rent, and 128 are for lease-purchase.

Apartment prices are set at VND18.4 million (US$698) per square meter including VAT and maintenance fees. Rental price is VND91,700 per square meter per month, and lease-purchase rate is VND312,860 per square meter per month. Applications will be accepted from November 17, 2025, to January 3, 2026.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan