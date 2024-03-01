Da Lat re-proposes renting cost of Da Lat’s Thuy Ta restaurant

The People's Committee of Da Lat City of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has re-proposed the cost of renting Thuy Ta restaurant in Ward 1.

Thuy Ta restaurant in Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the starting rental price for land and house of the restaurant in 10 years will be VND36.4 billion (US$1.47 million).

On July 27, 2024, the People’s Committee of Da Lat City approved the annual land lease price of VND2.66 billion per year for Thuy Ta restaurant.

Mr. Doan Hai Ha from Hanoi won the auction of the rental cost with a record price of VND15.1 billion a year, equivalent to VND151 billion (US$6.13 million) in 10 years.

However, after the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee approved the auction results, Mr. Ha requested not to invest in this restaurant because the People's Committee of Lat City did not allow him to change the name of Thuy Ta Restaurant to HV Restaurant.

Thuy Ta restaurant has a total area of 3,876 square meters, including a covered area of 383.3 square meters.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh