Da Lat Flower Festival to present concert featuring region's delicate emotion

A special music performance themed “Da Lat Harmony – The Love Story of Southern Central Highlands” will be held at Da Lat Opera House in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 14.

Artists perform in the concert.

The program as part of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 is expected to contribute to the development of sustainable tourism, arts, and culture in the province.

It also aims to create a new cultural and artistic space for Da Lat City and become a regular music performance, contributing to the development of the cultural industry in Lam Dong Province in general and Da Lat City in particular.

The concert will be performed by singers namely My Linh, Duc Tuan, Xuan Ding K.Y, Dagout Doat of the K’Ho ethnic minority, South Korean singer-songwriter and producer Blue.D, and others.

The program tells about love stories through the language of sound and light and depicts the delicate emotion of the Central Highlands region, the organization board said.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 will take place from December 2024 to January 2025 featuring a variety of cultural activities, and events aimed at strengthening the values of flowers and the cultivation, breeding, preservation, processing, and consumption of flowers and tourist products made of flowers in Da Lat City and its surrounding areas.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh