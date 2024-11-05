Over VND60 billion mobilized to organize 2024 Da Lat Flower Festival

More than VND60 billion has been mobilized from social contributions for the organization of the 2024 Da Lat Flower Festival.

At the press conference

The People's Committee of the Central Highlands Province of Lam Dong today held the press conference in Hanoi to unveil details about the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival - 2024, themed ‘Da Lat Flowers - Symphony of Colors’.

This event is a cultural and tourism initiative in the Central Highlands province, aiming for national and international recognition.

It is scheduled to occur in a concentrated peak in December 2024.

The organizers announced that the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival will feature several key programs which include an opening ceremony, a floral exhibition, an international workshop titled ‘Da Lat Develops Green Tourism and Cultural Industry from Diverse Natural Resources and Local Culture’, an exhibition for the introduction and promotion of Da Lat's distinctive products, an international cultural and artistic exchange between Da Lat and Chuncheon of Korea and a street carnival celebrating flowers and heritage.

The 10th Da Lat Flower Festival 2024 will commence with a live televised event on Vietnam Television at 8:00 p.m. on December 5. The opening ceremony, held at Lam Vien Square, will feature a groundbreaking artistic performance.

A key attraction of this year's festival is the extensive floral display that will permeate the city. The tranquil waters of Xuan Huong Lake will be adorned with intricate flower miniatures, reflecting Da Lat's distinctive character. Furthermore, floral installations will grace public spaces, residential areas, and tourist destinations, creating a citywide celebration of nature's beauty.

Within the framework of the festival, local units will organize a variety of supplementary programs. These include music festivals, running races, ethnic art performances, and experience tours.

Vice Chairman Pham S of Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee said that this year the province did not use the state budget but it has called for social contributions for the organization of the 10th Da Lat Flower Festival with a total estimated cost of about VND60 billion. The programs at the festival are completely free for local people.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province initiated efforts for urban beautification, infrastructure investment, and upgrades. This includes the planting of additional flowers and trees, as well as ensuring environmental cleanliness, aesthetic appeal, and maintaining security and order in residential areas, households, and public spaces.

During the press conference, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong recommended that the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province not only concentrate on organizing activities but also focus on cultivating the cultural identity of dwellers in Da Lat who have gentle, elegant and hospitable characterizations. He emphasized the importance of addressing environmental concerns, enhancing urban beautification, and developing more green tourism products for visitors.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Anh Quan