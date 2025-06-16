Cultural and Friendship Exchange 2025 held in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) hosted the 2025 Cultural and Friendship Exchange Program at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15.

The 2025 Cultural and Friendship Exchange Program is organized at the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre, along with Consuls General, Deputy Consuls General, and representatives from the Consulates General of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Russia, Cuba, and others.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ho Xuan Lam, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), said that in May 2023, HUFO and the Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area signed a people-to-people cooperation agreement for the 2023–2025 period. The people-to-people cooperation agreement between the Union of Friendship Organizations of HCMC and Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Joint Stock Company will boost the activity level of peace, solidarity, and friendship and enhance the development and promotion of tourist products to local and foreign visitors to the city.

This year, the two units co-organized the 2025 Cultural and Friendship Exchange Program to create a vibrant and youthful space for international exchanges, particularly in the fields of culture and the performing arts.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations presents commemorative tokens to domestic and international organizations that participated in cultural and artistic performances. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Ho Xuan Lam affirmed that people-to-people diplomacy serves as a vital bridge connecting nations through activities that promote mutual understanding, goodwill, and cooperation among peoples. This form of diplomacy, rooted in emotional, cultural, and traditional ties offers a vivid, authentic, and relatable portrayal of the country to international friends.

According to the Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, culture and the arts play an indispensable role in people-to-people exchange. Cultural expressions reflect the unique identity of each nation and serve as powerful connectors that foster solidarity and deeper mutual understanding between countries.

He believed that the 2025 Cultural and Friendship Exchange Program would deliver a positive message, helping to build a dynamic image of Vietnam and foster friendships with the international community living and working in Ho Chi Minh City. The event enhances opportunities for cultural exchange, learning, and mutual understanding, ultimately contributing to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development.

On this occasion, HUFO presented commemorative tokens to domestic and international organizations that participated in cultural and artistic performances.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh