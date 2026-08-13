Quang Tri commemorates 100th birth anniversary of Cuban Leader Fidel Castro

On the morning of August 13, the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Vietnam, held a ceremony marking the 100th birth anniversary of Leader Fidel Castro (August 13, 1926 – August 13, 2026) at Fidel Castro Park in Dong Ha Ward, Quang Tri Province.

Delegates offer flowers in tribute to Leader Fidel Castro at Fidel Castro Park in Dong Ha Ward, Quang Tri Province. Photo: Duc Nghia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province Le Duc Tien emphasized that the life and career of Leader Fidel Castro were closely associated with Cuba’s struggle to safeguard its national independence and sovereignty, as well as with the aspirations of peoples around the world for independence, freedom, peace and justice.

For Vietnam, Cuban Leader Fidel Castro was a great friend and a steadfast comrade who showed special affection for the Vietnamese people during the country’s most difficult years.

Just months after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, while intense fighting continued, Cuban Leader Fidel Castro made history as the first and only foreign head of state to visit the liberated area of Southern Vietnam in Quang Tri.

During his visit, he traveled to Hien Luong Bridge, Doc Mieu, Dong Ha and Cam Lo, as well as the Headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and Hill 241 in Tan Lam.

He witnessed the severe devastation left by the war, including bombed-out hamlets, destroyed bridges and the heavy human losses suffered by the Vietnamese people and armed forces.

More than half a century later, the war has receded into history, but the image of Cuban Leader Fidel Castro standing amid the war-torn land of Quang Tri remains deeply imprinted in the memories of the Vietnamese people.

Delegates pay tribute to Leader Fidel Castro by laying flowers at the park named after him in Dong Ha Ward, Quang Tri Province. Photo: Duc Nghia.

At the ceremony, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes expressed profound gratitude for the respect and affection that the Vietnamese people continue to hold for Leader Fidel Castro.

The ambassador noted that Vietnam and Cuba have always stood shoulder to shoulder during difficult times. He said that although Cuba is currently facing numerous challenges in its development, the steadfast support of the Party, State and people of Vietnam has provided Cuba with great encouragement and strength. He also affirmed that Vietnam’s achievements in its Doi Moi (renewal) process are an important source of inspiration and a valuable reference for Cuba.

A cultural performance at the commemorative ceremony.

The commemoration in Quang Tri served not only as an occasion to pay tribute to an outstanding Cuban revolutionary, but also to reaffirm the special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba. The friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, forged by President Ho Chi Minh and Leader Fidel Castro, stood the test of the most challenging years of war and was strengthened by mutual trust, sacrifice and genuine international solidarity. More than half a century later, this enduring bond continues to be passed on and strengthened by successive generations of the two nations.

By Van Thang, Duc Nghia- Translated by Huyen Huong