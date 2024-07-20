Cuba announces state mourning in commemoration of Vietnam’s leader

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on July 19 announced a state mourning in commemoration of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Cuban people and students at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Hoa Binh Park, Havana, Cuba on March 28, 2018. (Photo: VNA)

A communique run by Granma, the daily of the Communist Party of Cuba, said the country would officially observe mourning from 6 am on July 20 (local time) to midnight on July 21, while the state mourning will run for the whole of July 22.

During the state mourning, flags will be hoisted half-mast at all public buildings and military offices

The Cuban leader expressed deep grief at the passing away of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who he called a beloved comrade and sincere friend of Cuba.

Also on July 19, the Cuban National Assembly observed a minute in commemoration of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Cuban media described Party General Nguyen Phu Trong as one of those who enthusiastically boosted the fraternal and special relations and the mutual must between the Parties, National Assemblies, Governments, and peoples of the two countries.

The Party leader made official visits to Cuba in 2012 and 2018.

Vietnamplus