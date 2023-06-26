Crew of US supercarrier visits deprived children in Da Nang

The US Navy delegation of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) visited and offered gifts to orphans at the Hope Village in the central coastal city of Da Nang on June 26.

The meeting is part of activities during the five-day visit to Da Nang taken by the U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and two escort ships, the guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) arrived in the city on June 25.

The crew members not only presented kids with stationery items for school, sweets, and chocolate, but they also brought to children a day full of fun and laughter.

Children of the Hope Village and the music band of USS Robert Smalls 5 presented an interesting music and dance performance and joined exciting ports games with each other.

Tran Nguyen Minh Duong, 15, said that the sailors are very friendly and approachable. It was an opportunity for Duong and his friends in the village to speak and practice their English with foreigners.

Chaplain Chaplain Timothy Lee said that the children are well brought up. They are very intelligent and always want to learn about many things. He was most impressed with the moment when US Navy sailors and children clapped and danced on the stage.

“Because I'm also a musician, that moment was very wonderful for me”, he said.

The Hope Village was founded more than 30 years. The village is a social organization, working for humanitarian purposes to raise orphans and disadvantaged children in Da Nang and the neighboring province of Quang Nam.

Over the past 30 years, the Hope Village has cared for more than 700 needy children. Many of them are studying and working in Japan, Australia, the US, and other countries. The facility is currently a home of 120 orphans and disadvantaged children, Director of the Hope Village Phan Thanh Vinh said.