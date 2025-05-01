Country faces tense traffic on first day of holidays

The country recorded tense traffic on April 30, the first day of the April 30 and May Day holiday.

In Ho Chi Minh City, traffic situation became congested as large numbers of people simultaneously left the city to return to their hometowns, or start their trips for the five-day holiday.

The city's gateways, especially routes connecting to the Long Thanh Expressway, Tan Son Nhat International Airport and major national highways, experienced severe congestion.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport is bustling with passengers. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Tan Son Nhat International Airport served over 115,252 passengers with 767 flights on April 30.

Both cars and motorbikes lined up and moved very slowly through streets around the airport, including Cong Hoa Street's section from Hoang Hoa Tham overpass to Lang Cha Ca intersection and the Tran Quoc Hoan – Cong Hoa underpass area.

In the eastern part of the city, traffic volume was extremely high at An Phu intersection which is a key gateway to the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway.

Vehicles line up to enter the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Major roads like Mai Chi Tho, Vo Nguyen Giap, Luong Dinh Cua, Dong Van Cong and Nguyen Thi Dinh were all heavily congested, with long lines of vehicles.

At Cat Lai Port, Director of the Cat Lai Ferry Management Unit Nguyen Chien Thang stated that the unit added seven ferries and staff to serve people through May 4.

On April 30 alone, ferries served around 67,000 turns of passengers.

Dense motorbikes and cars on the National Highway No.1 heading towards the Mekong Delta region, particularly in the section passing through Binh Chanh District (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In the western gate of Ho Chi Minh City, heavy traffic congestion was reported at Binh Dien Bridge, Nguyen Van Linh overpass and major routes leading to the Mekong Delta region, including Kinh Duong Vuong and Nguyen Van Linh streets, making vehicle travel difficult.

Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station has recorded a significant surge in passenger numbers on these days.

On April 30, the number of vehicles from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces heading onto the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway and the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay Expressway passing through Dong Nai Province sharply increased, causing persistent traffic jams. Notably, the congestion stretched from the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay toll plaza in Dong Nai Province to the rest areas on the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway.

At the congested sections, traffic police forces have been present at the sites to manage and regulate traffic.

Dense tourists at beaches

On the afternoon of April 30, the Vung Tau Tourist Support and Management Center reported that, by 5 p.m., local tourist sites welcomed and served around 60,000 visitors, increasing nearly double compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in Hanoi, severe traffic congestions occurred on the early morning of April 30 on the Phap Van - Cau Gie Expressway, Ring Road No.3 and Thanh Tri Bridge.

Specifically, vehicles stuck on the Phap Van - Cau Gie Expressway due to nearly seven-kilometer traffic. By late morning, traffic on ring roads and main routes in the area remained congested for several hours.

According to information from the National Traffic Safety Committee, the country recorded a total of 42 accidents on April 30, resulting in 14 deaths and 38 injuries. Compared to the same holiday period in 2024, the figures decreased by 42 incidents, including 21 deaths and 27 injuries.

By Quoc Hung, Bich Quyen, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong