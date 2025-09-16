Cooperation agreement signed on Internet resource management, development

HCMC has partnered with the HCMC Branch of the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) to boost Internet resource management and promote the safe use of the national “.vn” domain.

Representatives of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology and the HCMC Branch of the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) sign a cooperation agreement.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the HCMC Branch of the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC), held a signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement titled “Strengthening the Management and Development of Internet Resources in HCMC” on the morning of September 16.

The partnership seeks to align management efforts, promote the efficient and secure use of Internet resources, and support the Government’s digital transformation agenda. At the same time, both sides will step up communications to raise public, community, and business awareness of the benefits and safety requirements when registering and using the national “.vn” domain.

The agreement also aims to develop human resources and enhance management capacity through experience sharing and the provision of secure online tools. Key initiatives include transitioning Internet connectivity to the next-generation IPv6 protocol, developing a provincial-level VNIX Internet exchange ecosystem, promoting the i-Speed by VNNIC Internet speed measurement app, and supporting individuals and businesses in establishing a safe and trusted online presence under the national “.vn” domain.

According to the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, the city has 728,000 registered enterprises in the National Business Registration System, of which 420,000 are currently active. Yet, the city manages only 227,248 “.vn” domain names—accounting for 36 percent of the country’s domain resource. This suggests that significant economic potential remains to be fully leveraged in the digital space. HCMC, therefore, aims to ensure its entire business community is represented online professionally and securely.

Mr. Do Quang Trung, Head of the HCMC Branch of the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC), speaks at the signing ceremony.

Mr. Do Quang Trung, Head of the VNNIC Branch in HCMC, noted that the city has achieved remarkable progress in Internet resource management, exploitation, and development, positioning itself as a national leader in digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies. These results, he stressed, not only demonstrate HCMC’s determination and implementation capacity but also lay a solid foundation for the city to continue leading Vietnam’s digital transformation and digital socio-economic development in the coming years.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Thuy Doan