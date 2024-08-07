National

Contractors must exploit sand for expressway in accordance with regulations

SGGPO

A working delegation of Soc Trang Province this morning checked the two authorized river sand mines serving the component project No.4 of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway which was a horizontal expressway of the Mekong Delta region.

1.jpg
The leaders of Soc Trang Province conduct a survey at the MS11 sand mine.

Secretary of the Soc Trang Provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man led the working delegation along with attendance of Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau.

The two sand mines mentioned above were allowed for exploitation by the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, comprising the MS11 mine in districts of Tran De and Cu Lao Dung with a reserve of 2.1 cubic meters exploited by Hai Dang Company and MS03 mine in Nhon My Commune, Ke Sach District with a reserve of 1.1 cubic meters exploited by the General Construction No.1 Company.

2.jpg
Exploration activities at the MS11 sand mine

At the current time, the companies are performing testing drills for official exploitation activities. The allowed reserves of the two mines above reached nearly one million cubic meters serving the component project No.4 of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway.

At the checking session, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province Tran Van Lau required the exploitation units to strictly comply with the regulations on mineral exploitation activities, to take notice of any arising environmental, to ensure that the source of exploitation will be supplied appropriately, and to ensure labor safety in mining.

The chairman of the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province required the mining units and contractors to promptly exploit sand reserves as planned, ensuring enough sand supply for the construction project to compensate for the previous delay in progress.

Besides, the relevant units are responsible for reporting to the Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee for consideration and timely handling of the arising issues and obstacles.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

component project No.4 the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway Soc Trang province sand exploitation for expressways

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn