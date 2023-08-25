Contractor winning Long Thanh Airport’s US$1.45 bil bidding package announced

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 24 announced that the Vietur consortium had won the bidding package worth VND35 trillion (US$1.45 billion ) to build a terminal of the Long Thanh airport project.

The consortium comprises of Turkish conglomerate IC ISTAS, and nine local firms such as Vinaconex and Newtexons, Ricons, and Hancorp.

According to ACV, Vietur won the package with the price of nearly VND28 trillion and $338,800. The contract will be implemented in 39 months, including New Year holidays in accordance with Vietnamese law from the date of signing scheduled to fall between August 25 to August 30.

Long Thanh airport, to become Vietnam's largest, is budgeted to cost around VND336.63 trillion. Its construction is divided into three phases.

In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of VND109.1 trillion to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of cargo each year.

Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo annually.

Located 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, currently the country’s largest, in the southern metropolis.