Continuous landslides occur in Tien Giang, Long An, impacting lives of locals

Continuous landslides have been occurring in recent days, greatly affecting the lives of the residents in the provinces of Tien Giang and Long An.

On July 3, Mr. Le Van Thon, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoi Xuan Commune, Cai Lay District, Tien Giang Province, stated that in the early morning of the same day, a landslide spanning over 20 meters in length and nearly 5 meters in width happened on 54B Road along the Ba Rai River, in Hoi Xuan Commune, Cai Lay District.

The landslide incident has resulted in the complete blockage of the road. The local authorities have responded by setting up barriers and issuing warnings about the danger. Additionally, they have established a temporary alternative route for the residents to use while waiting for the repairs to be carried out.

According to the leader of Hoi Xuan Commune, there has been a series of severe and persistent landslides in the area, causing significant disruptions to the lives of the local residents.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Tien Giang Province has provided an update stating that the districts of Cai Be, Cai Lay, Chau Thanh, and Cai Lay Town have encountered a total of 34 landslide locations, spanning over 8,843 meters. An estimated budget of around VND47 billion is needed for the restoration work. Some of these landslides are particularly significant and hazardous, surpassing the allocated district budget. Urgent measures are required to safeguard the fruit orchards, lives, and properties of the local residents.

In Long An Province, there have been ongoing landslides in the past few days along the riverbanks and canal embankments. These landslides have specifically caused subsidence and the collapse of road surfaces on National Highway 62 and National Highway N2 in Hamlet 2, Thuy Tay Commune, Thanh Hoa District. Moreover, cracks have appeared on the Bun Ba Cua Bridge and safety barriers have been damaged, leading to challenges for vehicles using the road.

Mr. Vo Kim Thuan, Chief of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Irrigation in Long An Province, said that in the face of the ongoing landslides in the region, the provincial authorities have mobilized a task force to oversee the irrigation works. They are conducting activities such as dredging, debris removal, and weed clearance to maintain the unobstructed water flow in the drainage and canal systems. Additionally, strict actions are being taken against individuals and organizations that violate the protected areas surrounding the irrigation works or encroach upon river and canal beds, which disrupts the natural water flow.

According to the Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Irrigation of Long An Province, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms, whirlwinds, and lightning have been occurring in several areas of Long An Province, including Tan Hung District, Tan Thanh District, Can Giuoc District, and Kien Tuong Town. These weather conditions have resulted in two people being injured by lightning strikes, the collapse of two houses, and roof damage to 47 houses.

Additionally, strong winds have toppled trees on some roads, snapped power poles, and had a significant impact on the lives and daily activities of residents. The natural disasters occurring in Long An Province during the first half of 2023 have resulted in estimated damages exceeding VND2 billion.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Lam, Vice Chairman of the Long An Provincial People's Committee, has urged the relevant departments to closely monitor the situation of natural disasters and landslides. He also emphasized the need to promptly address any incidents to ensure the safety of people's lives and properties.