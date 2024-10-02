Construction starts on Ba Lai 8 Bridge in Ben Tre Province

The construction started on Ba Lai 8 Bridge on the coastal road in Ben Tre Province, along with the project of building a coastal road connecting Ben Tre Province with Tien Giang and Tra Vinh provinces.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, along with delegates presses button to start work on Ba Lai 8 Bridge.

As of October 2 morning, the Ben Tre Provincial People's Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the two projects.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and leaders from the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and Ben Tre Province.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Delivering his marks at the groundbreaking ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh stated that the Party, State and Government have recently allocated huge funds to invest in and develop transportation infrastructure nationwide, notably various major transportation projects in the Mekong Delta region, contributing to economic and social development as well as ensuring national defense and security and improving the living standards of the people.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh suggested that the central ministries and agencies continue supporting and collaborating with the Ben Tre Provincial People's Committee in resolving difficulties and obstacles during the project’s implementation process.

As for Ben Tre Province, it is essential to urgently complete land clearance as soon as possible to facilitate construction of the project; regularly inspect, supervise and timely handle obstacles if any.

Besides, the investors, supervisory consultants and contractors must comply with legal regulations regarding project investment management; and develop a scientific construction plan and measure to ensure efficiency and absolute safety and environmental sanitation with four teams continuously working in three rotating shifts per day.

The Party Committee, government and people should unite in issues of compensation, relocation and resettlement support in accordance with legal regulations to ensure long-term livelihoods for the project affected residents.

The Ba Lai 8 Bridge construction project includes its main span of over 536 meters in length and 22.5 meters in width, with a design of four lanes for motor vehicles and two lanes for mixed traffic and a speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

The bridge across the Ba Lai River, connecting Binh Dai and Ba Tri districts in Ben Tre Province, has a total investment capital of around VND2.2 trillion (US$91.5 million). Of the figure, nearly VND1.5 trillion (US$60.8 million) was allocated from the Government and the remaining was allocated from the local budget.

By Tin Huy - Translated by Huyen Huong