Construction project of martyrs' monument started in Rung Sac military base

The HCMC High Command and the People’s Committee of Can Gio District organized the groundbreaking ceremony for a monument to war heroes and martyrs in the Rung Sac war base historical relic in Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve on December 28.

Delegates offer incense to pay tribute to fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was General Le Hong Anh, former Member of the Politburo, former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee of the Secretariat; former Member of the Politburo, former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh; Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC.

According to Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC, Rung Sac (Sac Forest) was a military base to transport weapons and supplies on the Long Tau River. In 1966, the Rung Sac Commando Unit 10 (T10) was established during the resistance war against the U.S. imperialists for national salvation.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Military Command of HCMC speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Rung Sac military base was recognized as a national historical site in 2004. The place welcomes a large number of delegations from agencies, organizations, and schools nationwide. Visitors to the site learn about the national traditions, report on their achievements gained in the past, and pay tribute to 915 Rung Sac commandos who sacrificed their lives during the anti-America resistance war. The relic is also chosen as a place to witness new Party members and Youth Union members admitted to the Party and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked the construction units to ensure the quality of the project and complete the monument on time. The local authorities of Can Gio District must promote the value of the work to educate revolutionary traditions for young people.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC's leaders attend the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh