Construction of road linking Hanoi’s expressway, Ring Road 3 started

A groundbreaking ceremony for a road connecting the Phap Van – Cau Gie expressway and Ring Road 3 was held by the People’s Committee of Hanoi on July 19.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan said that the road has a significant role in completing the city's transport infrastructure system and reducing traffic congestion at Phap Van intersection, ensuring traffic order and safety in the city, and promoting the socio-economic development of Hoang Mai and Thanh Tri districts, the southern and southeastern areas in the capital.

The eight-lane road has a total length of 3.4 km and a width of 60 m, starting at Km184+100 at the Phap Van-Cau Gie expressway and ending at Km169+100 at Ring Road 3 passing through Hoang Mai and Thanh Tri districts. The total investment is VND3,241 billion (US$137 million) from the city’s budget. The construction is expected to be completed by 2025.

Around 31.05 hectares of land in Thanh Tri and Hoang Mai districts must be cleared for the construction project.