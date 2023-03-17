Construction of nine new bridges in southern region to be started in September

Construction of nine new bridges in the Mekong Delta will be started in September, announced the Transport Construction Investment Management Authority under the Ministry of Transport yesterday.

The construction is part of the project on increasing clearance for road bridges across national inland waterway routes in phase 1 in the Southern region.

Nine new bridges are to be built including O Mon, Thoi Lai, Dong Thuan, Dong Binh, Vam Xang-Thi Doi, Sa Dec, Moc Hoa, Hong Ngu and Mo Cay. The project also includes an upgrade raising the height of Giong Gang and Mang Thit bridges.

The selection of consulting contractors for building design is expected to be finished in May. Meanwhile, appraisal and approval of the construction drawing design will be completed before June 30 and the contractor selection for the construction project will be taken before August 30.

The project on increasing clearance for road bridges across national inland waterway routes in phase 1 in the Southern region costs more than VND2,155 billion that comes from the state budget for medium-term investment plans in the 2021-2025 period, and is implemented by the Waterway Projects Management Board of the Transport Ministry. It is expected to be completed in 2025.