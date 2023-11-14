Construction of Nam Can Airport base commenced

On November 13, the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation under Army Corps 18, in partnership with the Southern Helicopter Company and the People's Committee of Nam Can District of Ca Mau Province, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the investment project to build the Nam Can Airport base.

The project is divided into two investment phases. Phase 1, spanning from September 2023 to June 2024, centers on investing in the development of technical infrastructure. Phase 2, scheduled from 2024 to 2026, entails investing in the construction of operational buildings, waiting areas, residential quarters, and storage facilities to facilitate operational activities.

This project holds significant importance, addressing the helicopter transportation requirements for national defense, security missions, economic development, production, business, and healthcare in the Mekong Delta provinces, in general, and Nam Can District, in particular. Concurrently, it establishes conditions for Nam Can District to attract investments, allure tourists to the area, and contribute to socio-economic development in the years ahead.