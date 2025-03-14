Construction of My Thuy Intersection’s overpasses started

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two overpasses in My Thuy Intersection in Thu Duc City on March 14.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The third phase of the project includes the construction of an overpass on Ring Road 2 and Ky Ha Bridge 3 with a total investment of VND1,826 billion (US$71.6 million) for construction and VND1,623 billion (US$63.6 million) for compensation and land clearance. The project needs to clear the land on an area of 16.6 hectares, affecting 195 households.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, Le Ngoc Hung, said that the 3-storey My Thuy Intersection includes important items, such as an 8-lane overpass on Vo Chi Cong Street, a 2-lane overpass allowing vehicles to turn left from Cat Lai to Phu My Bridge, a 2-lane tunnel from Vo Chi Cong Street to Cat Lai, 8-lane Ky Ha Bridge 3, and 3-lane Ky Ha Bridge 4.

The project is divided into three phases. Phases 1 and 2, which were implemented from 2019 to 2021, have completed several important works, including a tunnel with a left turn, a 4-lane overpass on Ring Road 2, the left branch of Ky Ha Bridge 3, and 6-lane My Thuy Bridge 3.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

My Thuy Intersection

The third phase of the project, including the building of the right branch of an overpass on Ring Road 2 and the right branch of Ky Ha 3 Bridge, aims to complete the construction of the intersection, reduce congestion, and ensure traffic safety on Nguyen Thi Dinh and Dong Van Cong streets and Ring Road 2 (now also known as Vo Chi Cong Street), contributing to the socio-economic development of the area, especially the Cat Lai port cluster.

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has committed to closely coordinating with relevant units to complete the My Thuy intersection project by April 30, 2026. Additionally, the board will implement other key transport projects such as the expansion of Nguyen Thi Dinh, Nguyen Duy Trinh, Luong Dinh Cua roads, Ho Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, An Phu intersection, and Tang Long Bridge to improve infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and promote the urban development of Thu Duc City.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh