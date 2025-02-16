Construction of Ha Tien–Rach Gia expressway to be kicked off before 2030

The Ministry of Transport said that it will examine a balanced investment for the construction of the Ha Tien-Rach Gia expressway, which is approximately 100 km long, to be kicked off before 2030.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Currently, the pre-feasibility study report for the Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu expressway linking the Mekong Delta provinces with Cambodia has been completed.

After receiving the financial resources allocation, the Ministry of Transport will direct the selection of a consultant to finalize the pre-feasibility study report and submit it for appraisal and approval.

The 112 km section from Rach Gia to Bac Lieu will be invested in after 2030.

The Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu expressway and the 188-kilometer Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang expressway are the two longest expressways in the Mekong Delta region.

The development of the expressway network in the Mekong Delta not only helps change the region's transportation landscape and enhance intra-regional and inter-regional connectivity with Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern provinces but also creates a strong driving force for the Mekong Delta. The expressway network will attract investment, reduce logistics costs, and improve the competitiveness of businesses, especially agricultural and seafood export businesses. Shortening travel time also contributes to boosting tourism.

By Minh Duy—Translated by Kim Khanh