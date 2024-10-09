Construction of Dinh Khao Bridge project linking Vinh Long, Ben Tre approved

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on October 8 signed a decision to approve the construction project of Dinh Khao Bridge connecting Vinh Long and Ben Tre provinces in the Mekong Delta region.

Dinh Khao ferry pier (Photo: SGGP)

The project is planned to be implemented from 2024-2028 with a total investment capital of VND2,971 billion (US$119.64 million) in the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) form.

The four-lane Dinh Khao Bridge will start on National Highway 53, 1.2 km away from Long Ho Town in Vinh Long Province’s Long Ho District, and end at the intersection of National Highway 57 in Ben Tre Province.

The bridge is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Dinh Khao ferry pier and travel time of passenger and freight transport between the two provinces, and improve connectivity among localities in the Mekong Delta.

Related News Construction of Dinh Khao Bridge project linking Vinh Long, Ben Tre proposed

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh