Construction of Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of HCM road project resumes

The Ministry of Transport has recently instructed the project management unit to finalize the necessary procedures and commence the construction of the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road project in 2023.

The investment project for the construction of the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road was endorsed by the Ministry of Transport in late 2007 as a Grade-III road with two lanes. Although the project commenced in 2009, it has faced delays since 2011 following the Government's Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP on measures to control inflation and stabilize the macro-economy to ensure social welfare.

As of July 2022, the Ministry of Transport issued a new decision endorsing the investment policy for the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road project. The aim is to complete the unfinished construction works and prevent any wastage of resources that the State has invested capital to connect the entire Ho Chi Minh Road route.

The approved investment policy specifies that the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section has a total length of approximately 73km, with a total project investment of VND2.29 trillion. The investment preparation and project start-up are scheduled for 2023, and the project is expected to be completed by 2025.

To accomplish this objective, the Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to promptly direct the consultants to finalize the project feasibility study report. Additionally, the board is required to work closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to obtain the approval of the environmental impact assessment report and the policy framework for compensation, support, and resettlement. These actions are necessary to meet the project approval deadline in the second quarter and ensure that the project starts in 2023.

The Ministry of Transport has also instructed the Project Management Board to collaborate with the relevant authorities and consultants of expressway projects that intersect with the Chon Thanh - Duc Hoa section of the Ho Chi Minh Road project. These projects include Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh, HCMC - Moc Bai, HCMC’s Ring Road No.4, and Tan Van - My Phuoc - Bau Bang to harmonize related content.