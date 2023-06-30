Construction of Binh Duong section of HCMC’s Ring Road 3 kicked off

The People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province held a groundbreaking ceremony for bidding package 2 of sub-project 5 of Ring Road 3 on June 29.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, representatives of the Ministry of Transport, and leaders of HCMC, Long An and Binh Duong provinces.

The eight-lane section, including the Tan Van – Binh Goi intersection, has a total length of 1.3 kilometers. The road will have a width of 74.5 meters and allow vehicles to travel at 100km per hour, and two parallel streets with a design speed of 60km per hour.

The project will also have two four-lane overpasses at the Binh Chuan intersection point, including the 16-meter-wide branch A and 19.5-meter-wide branch B; two reinforced concrete tunnels having a parallelepiped shape on the parallel streets with a width of 7.27 meters, sidewalks, and drainage system.

The project worth a total of VND571.12 billion is financed by the Central and local budget and implemented by a joint venture of Dai Thien Truong Joint Stock Company and Thai Son One-Member Limited Liability Company and invested by the Management Board of Binh Duong Province Traffic Construction Investment Project.

Ring Road 3 of HCMC is expected to contribute to connecting traffic routes between the southern economic hub and neighboring provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, and adjacent areas.