Construction Ministry identifying reason for delay in 120-trillion loan package

The Ministry of Construction yesterday informed that it has asked the People’s Committees of all provinces, municipalities to report the status of distributing the VND120-trillion loan package for social housing.

According to the Construction Ministry, only 28 localities nationwide announced the list of 68 eligible projects to apply for a loan in the VND120-trillion (US$4.86 billion) package to build social apartments. They ask for a total capital of more than VND30 trillion (1.22 billion), and 7 of them have received a total disbursement of VND531 billion ($21.5 million).

In order to accelerate the progress of loan delivery, all localities must provide a detailed report on project information, the number of apartments, the specific capital need, the money amount committed by banks, the disbursed quantity, and the reason why the project is not approved for a loan yet.

Particularly, localities must clearly explain why some projects, despite being in the announced list, have not been greenlighted a loan yet or why certain others have already commenced but are still not in this list.

Finally, the Ministry of Construction requests localities to present current problems or reasons for the delay in distributing the loan package, along with feasible solutions or proposals. This report must be submitted to the Construction Ministry by March 15 in order to be compiled and sent to the Prime Minister later.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Vien Hong

