Construction begins on Vietnam – China cross-border bridge

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: Nhandan)

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai and China’s Yunnan province broke ground on a road bridge across the Red River in the Bat Xat (Lao Cai province, Vietnam) - Ba Sai (Yunnan province, China) border area on March 31.

This followed the extensive preparation for and completion of construction procedures in accordance with the regulations of both countries as well as international practices.

The project has a total investment capital of VND1.5 trillion (US$58.6 billion). The main bridge spanning the Red River is a low-tower cable-stayed design consisting of three spans, with a total length of 230 meters and a width of 35 meters. The construction cost for the Vietnamese side amounts to VND300 billion.

The international bridge will connect the two countries and will be completed early, before June 30, 2026, a full three months ahead of the contract schedule.

Design of the bridge

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan affirmed that the bridge will serve as a vital transportation link, reducing travel time while promoting trade development, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Upon completion, the facility will open multiple opportunities for economic cooperation and investment as well as improve living standards for border residents on both sides.

The project demonstrates the commitment of both Vietnam and China to bringing into full play the perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders in the joint declaration on cooperation in infrastructure development and transport connectivity, and the two governments’ determination to build a border transportation system towards a region with sustainable development, peace, and prosperity, he underscored.

The commencement of the project, together with the upcoming development of Sa Pa Airport, the standard-gauge Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong Railway, and the expansion of the Noi Bai - Lao Cai Expressway from Yen Bai to Lao Cai to four lanes will soon transform Lao Cai into a growth pole and center for trade connections between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries and the southwestern part of China.

Given the project's importance, the Ministry of Construction will coordinate with relevant agencies in Lao Cai province and China to ensure the project is carried out and completed on schedule, meeting the highest technical standards and quality requirements, Tuan added.

