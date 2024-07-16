National

Conference popularizes Party chief’s book on Vietnamese culture

The MCST held a conference in Hanoi on July 15 to disseminate the contents of the book on building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The book was edited and published by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST), the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, the Communist Review, the Vietnam News Agency, and relevant agencies.

Comprising three parts, the book is a collection of 92 writings, speeches, talks, excerpts from interviews, and letters by the Party chief, reflecting his great attention to building, preserving, and developing the Vietnamese culture with traditional and modern elements to contribute to national construction and development.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)
The book on building and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: SGGP)

It also features over 90 documentary photos capturing moments of the Party leader in cultural activities, working trips to localities and units in the cultural sector, and meetings with artists and intellectuals nationwide.

The e-version of the book is available at https://sachquocgia.vn.

The publication will be translated into multiple foreign languages to promote Vietnamese cultural values on a global scale.

